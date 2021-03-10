Paytm unveils new IoT-based smart POS

India’s homegrown digital financial services platform Paytm on Tuesday introduced a ‘Smart POS’ (point-of-sale) application for Android phones as well as its latest Internet of Things (IoT)-based payment device, Soundbox 2.0.
New Delhi:
This will enable merchants to accept card payments via their smartphones as the application transforms a smartphone into a device that accepts debit and credit card payments just like a normal EDC (electronic data capture) machine.
Paytm said it has partnered with leading financial services institutions including Visa and MasterCard for facilitating card payments for Smart POS.
