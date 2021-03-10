iPhone 12 production to start soon in India: Apple

New Delhi :

The news comes at a time when the iPhone 12 series has received stupendous response in the country. “We are proud to be starting production of iPhone 12 in India for our local customers,” Apple said.





“Apple is dedicated to making the best products and services in the world to delight our customers,” it added. Despite arriving in October, the iPhone 12 contributed significantly towards the rise of Apple in the festive quarter (October-December period) in the country, as per market intelligence firm CyberMedia Research (CMR).





Apple registered over 60 per cent growth (on-year) in its India business in the full year 2020 while for the festive quarter, the growth was an impressive 100 per cent (YoY) and iPhone 12 contributed significantly towards it. “With its recent market gains in India, Apple is positioned for aggressive growth in the upcoming quarters. The local assembly of iPhone 12 in India will give a further fillip to its Apple’s prospects,” said Prabhu Ram, Head-Industry Intelligence Group (IIG), CMR.





Riding on the stellar performance of iPhone 11, XR and then iPhone 12, Apple for the first time doubled its smartphone market share in India to nearly 4 pc in the festive quarter of 2020. Apple started manufacturing iPhones in India in 2017 with iPhone SE. Today, Apple manufactures some of its most advanced iPhones in India including XR, iPhone 11, and now iPhone 12.