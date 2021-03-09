Ola unveils first e-scooter, to roll out 1 cr bikes from TN by 2022

Chennai :

The factory will generate 10,000 direct employment, along with additional jobs being created by Ola vendors and suppliers. As per Bhavish Aggarwal, Chairman and Group CEO, the Phase 1 will be ready with initial annual capacity of two million around June this year.





Built over 500 acres in Krishnagiri district in Tamil Nadu, the facility will roll out one scooter every two seconds at full capacity, Aggarwal told the media.





“It will have 10 production lines running at full capacity. It will be the most advanced two-wheeler factory with 3,000 AI-powered robots built on Industry 4.0 principles,” he said.





It will be an integrated manufacturing facility, addressing all needs from battery to finished goods.





Ola Electric has also released first teaser visuals of the electric scooter. The announcement comes on the back of Tesla choosing Karnataka over Tamil Nadu to firm up its roll-out plans.