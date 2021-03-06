Adidas provides 100 pc support through its Formotion collection for all women making moves

New Delhi :

Through this campaign, adidas reaffirms its belief that just like in sport where body types don't matter, our society is rising above caring for beauty standards.





As per adidas, what is important is that we unbiasedly care about our ambitions, hard work, stamina, willpower, and everything that comes from within. Sport is beyond caste, socio-economic status, physical and psychological barriers. Through 'Watch Us Move', the brand celebrates the positive movement of women who are spreading an infectious aura of rebellious optimism.





The launch of the campaign saw Manushi Chhillar, Dipika Pallikal & Nikhat Zareen coming together to narrate how they have broken unrealistic stereotypes of perfection through their incredible journey and positioned themselves as role models for young girls across the country.





Present at the launch, Sunil Gupta, Senior Director, brand adidas, India said: "Watch Us Move" is all about encouraging women to express themselves through movement. Every woman has her own definition of movement, of what progress looks like. They're already taking action, creating in their own way. Yet many tell her what to do, how to look and who to be. With the launch of "Watch Us Move", adidas aims to unshackle these expectations and provide 100% support for all women making moves as they move the world.





Speaking at the launch, Manushi Chhillar, Miss World 2017, said, "I am delighted to be a part of adidas' powerful roster of women athletes who are super inspirational. 'Watch Us Move' celebrates women, their achievements and inspires us to keep a positive approach to life. It celebrates the fact that being feminine is powerful in every way, shape and form. Through this platform, I'd like to say we are ready to MOVE and now, more so than ever, it's time for the world to 'WATCH US MOVE'."





Adding to this, Deepika Pallikal, Indian Squash Player, said, "Watch Us Move is a rallying call for all women to be the drivers of change for one another with their inspiring rebellious optimism. Through this campaign, I urge women to express themselves more freely and also to move & enjoy and see how this movement can do wonders to their bodies and minds for overall wellbeing."





As part of the campaign, adidas is pushing boundaries to release product innovations that reflect women's needs to access possibilities in sport and herself throughout the year. The campaign is timed with the arrival of adidas' most supportive activewear range -- Formotion -- a collection that has been developed by an all-female design team to deliver maximum support, whilst offering a comfortable fit that works seamlessly with the body in motion. Formotion is a celebration of freedom and expression through movement and inclusivity for all women.