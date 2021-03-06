Tech bids open for Mum-Ahm Bullet train bridge project

New Delhi :

NHSRCL spokesperson Sushma Gaur said that the technical bids for contract packages of P-1(B) and P-1(C) for construction or building of bridges for the MAHSR corridor in the state of Gujarat as well union territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli.





She said that as of now, 5 bidders for P-1 (C) whereas four bidders for P-1 (B) have submitted their bids for the package.





She said that the P-1 (C) package includes construction of bridges for double line High Speed railway for four PSC Bridges and seven steel truss bridges between Zaroli Village at Maharashtra -- Gujarat Border and Vadodara, in Gujarat and the union territory of Dadar and Nagar Haveli for the project.





Gaur said that for the P-1 (C) package, Ranjit Buildcon Limited, MG Contractors Pvt Ltd, KEC-SAM India JV and GRIL-GPT JV have participated in the technical bids.





Meanwhile, package P-1 (B) includes the construction of bridges for double line high speed railway for one PSC Bridge and four steel truss bridges between Vadodara and Ahmedabad, in Gujarat for the project.





She said that Ranjit Buildcon Limited, MG Contractors Pvt Ltd, KEC-SAM India JV and GRIL-GPT JV and URC Construction Pvt Ltd have participated in the technical bids.





Prime Minister Narendra Modi and then Japanese Premier Shinzo Abe had on September 14, 2017 laid the foundation stone for the ambitious Rs 1.08 lakh crore ($17 billion) project.





Bullet trains are expected to run at 320 km per hour covering the 508-km stretch in about two hours. In comparison, trains currently plying on the route take over seven hours to travel the distance, whereas flights take about an hour.