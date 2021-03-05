Amazon’s special storefront to spur women-led biz

New Delhi :

The e-commerce major - which has partnered with UN Women to support women-led businesses - will also make a contribution basis every transaction on the storefront to NGO partner ‘Nanhi Kali’ for sponsoring education of underprivileged girls.





“It is no secret that the economic disruption caused by the pandemic has hit women-dominated

sectors and small businesses the hardest, leaving women vulnerable to the loss of livelihoods... entrepreneurship amongst women can play a pivotal role in creating stronger economic outcomes for society,” Amazon India Senior VP and Country Head Amit Agarwal said during a virtual event.





He added over the last decade, women-owned businesses have increased penetration amongst

enterprises in India, and this has been made possible by consistent investments from national and state governments, private sector, financial organisations and educational institutions.





“At Amazon, we remain committed to support the success of women-led small and medium businesses...Technology and e-commerce have emerged as equalisers that can provide women a level-playing field, enabling them to build scalable businesses and create positive impact in society,” he said.





Agarwal said the company runs various programmes, including Saheli and Launchpad that aim to

accelerate representation of women in businesses and promote entrepreneurship. “We’re excited to announce the launch of a special storefront

highlighting close to 80,000 unique products made available by more than 450 women-led small businesses on our online marketplaces. We are also glad we are partnering with an organisation

like UN Women to support these small businesses,” he added.