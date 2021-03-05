Fri, Mar 05, 2021

Crude Oil Futures Rise On Spot Demand

Published: Mar 05,202103:51 PM by PTI

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, crude oil for March delivery traded higher by Rs 28, or 0.59 per cent, at Rs 4,735 per barrel in 6,075 lots.

New Delhi:
Crude oil prices rose by Rs 28 to Rs 4,735 per barrel on Friday as participants widened their positions on a firm spot demand.

Analysts said raising of bets by participants kept crude oil prices higher in futures trade.

Globally, West Texas Intermediate crude oil gained 1.30 per cent to USD 64.66 per barrel, while Brent crude traded 1.45 per cent higher at USD 67.71 per barrel in New York.

