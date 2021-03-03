Black chief executives helm only 1 pc of Fortune 500 firms: WEF

Bangalore :

Wipro on Wednesday announced that it has joined the Partnering for Racial Justice in Business initiative launched by the WEF to promote a culture of diversity, inclusion, equity and justice for people of all racial backgrounds in the workplace. “With just one per cent of Fortune 500 companies led by Black chief executives, the need to tackle racial under- representation in business is urgent and obvious,” Zahidi was quoted as saying in a Wipro statement.





“The initiative provides an effective platform for businesses to take individual and collective action towards racially and ethnically just workplaces,” Zahidi said. Wipro said the initiative is aimed towards driving action and accountability for companies to confront racism at a systemic level.