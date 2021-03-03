Bajaj Electricals, Mahindra Logistics ink Rs 1,000 cr outsourcing deal

New Delhi :

As per the pact , Bajaj Electricals Ltd (BEL) will outsource its entire logistics to Mahindra Logistics Ltd (MLL), which will also provide a complete end-to-end redesign. It has been done with the twin objectives of achieving enhanced and industry-best service levels, coupled with a logistics cost saving in excess of 25 per cent, BEL said in a filing.





MLL has developed for BEL a fully redesigned and consolidated logistics network, with storage optimisation, transportation management and inventory movement through technology, best practice and automation, it added. “The total contract value, of this deal, will be in excess of Rs 1,000 crore over the next 5 years and is the outcome of a unique and collaborative solution,” the filing said.