Axis Direct launches 'YIELD' to facilitate investments in bonds

Mumbai :

Axis Direct is the online brand of Axis Securities, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Axis Bank.





With a simple investment process, YIELD allows retail investors direct access to the debt instruments. This removes the hassle of filling up physical forms or the need for separate KYC with the bond institutions.





To facilitate transactions only in secure options, it aggregates only 'AAA' to 'A' rated quality debt instruments available for investment in the secondary market.





By offering competitive rates and technical know-how, YIELD empowers the investors to make the right investment decision, the company said in a statement.





The trades and settlement of transactions executed will be reported on BSE NDS platform.





Apart from diversification, investment in bonds offers safety during market volatility due to fixed coupon rates. Bonds enable investors to earn better value from their investments with higher fixed returns.