Cipla Gulf, Alvotech expand drug pact to target Australia, NZ

Cipla Gulf FZ LCC is expanding its partnership with Alvotech for the marketing and distribution of four biosimilar medicines in Australia and New Zealand, the company said in a regulatory filing.





As part of this strategic alliance, Cipla Gulf will be responsible for commercialisation of patented biosimilars of the biologic medicine brands – Aflibercept, Ustekimumab, Denosumab and Golimumab. “These are leading products covering therapeutic categories across immunology, osteoporosis, oncology as well as ophthalmology,” the company said.





Cipla said these innovative products recorded $700 million in aggregate 2020 sales in Australia. Cipla Gulf had previously entered into a similar agreement with Alvotech in July 2019 for the commercialisation of AVT02, an adalimumab biosimilar, in select emerging markets. Nishant Saxena, CEO, International Business (Europe & Emerging Markets), Cipla, said, “We believe Alvotech’s products will enhance our biosimilars pipeline and allow us to establish a pantherapy presence in the specialties segment, improving our footprint in this strategic Australia market.”