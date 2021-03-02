Manufacturing activities slightly ease in February: Survey

New Delhi :

The seasonally-adjusted IHS Markit India Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) fell marginally to 57.5 in February from 57.7 in January, indicating that even though the pace of growth eased from January it remained sharp in the context of historical data.





The headline figure for February remained above its long-run average of 53.6, the survey noted.





In PMI parlance, a print above 50 means expansion while a score below 50 denotes contraction.





“Indian goods producers reported a healthy inflow of new orders in February, a situation that underpinned a further upturn in output and quantity of purchases,” Pollyanna De Lima, Economics Associate Director at IHS Markit, said.





Lima noted that production growth could have been stronger if firms had appropriate resources to handle their workloads. “This was evident from a quicker rise in outstanding business and another decline in inventories of finished goods,” Lima said.





Meanwhile, goods producers expect output to increase over the coming 12 months. Optimistic growth projections reflected forecasts of an improvement in economic conditions and the lifting of restrictions as the vaccination programme expands