Ashok Leyland unveils smart transport solutions

Muscat :

Ashok Leyland, a company which has over seven decades of experience in manufacturing passenger transport vehicles, showcased two products - Falcon Super and Gazl – which will join the fleet of its 1000+ buses already on the roads of Oman, reinforcing expanding market share of its products. The launch of Falcon Super and Gazl was done in partnership with Ashok Leyland’s dealer in Oman, Mohsin Haider Darwish LLC, who has a five-decade long presence in the Sultanate.





“Falcon Super and Gazl are the products of our state-of-the-art manufacturing base in Ras Al Khaimah, UAE. The Ras Al Khaimah plant which exports buses to Europe, Africa and the Middle East was established in 2007. It has manufactured over 20,000 buses so far, a large share of it plying on the roads of GCC countries, including in Oman. Our plant in RAK and increasing market share in GCC countries, will play a key role in achieving our Vision to be in the Top 10 Global CV makers”, said Mr. Nitin Seth, Chief Operating Officer, Ashok Leyland.





Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Sanjay Saraswat, Head – International Operations, Ashok Leyland said, “Falcon Super and Gazl come from Ashok Leyland’s state-of-the-art manufacturing base in Ras Al Khaimah. Falcon Super is a 70-seater and Gazl is a 25-seater that come with in-built advanced technology and safety solutions, for a comfortable journey..