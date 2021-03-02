Thyssenkrupp Elevator now called TK Elevator

Chennai :

With operations worldwide and more than 50,000 employees, TK Elevator builds on the successful legacy of thyssenkrupp Elevator with sales of around 8 billion euros in fiscal year 2019/2020.





“The new TKE brand allows the independent company to further expand. It’s a great opportunity to strengthen our market positioning and technology leadership in next-generation mobility services. With the recent integration of our cloud-based digital platform MAX into all kinds of new elevator and escalator systems, we have made a significant step towards digitalization of our products and services.





Designed to work effortlessly across all digital and physical channels, the new brand identity refers tothe sunrise’s atmosphere of energy and optimism. The warm, vibrant color palette, the typography, and the logo all signalize motion, positivity and speed.