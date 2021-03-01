Maruti Suzuki's Feb sales up 11.8 per cent

New Delhi :

The company sold 1,64,469 units of vehicles last month, against 1,47,110 units sold in February 2020.





On a sequential basis, the company sold 1,60,752 units of vehicles in January 2021.





"Total sales in the month include domestic sales of 1,47,483 units, sales to other OEMs 5,500 units and exports of 11,486 units," the automobile manufacturer said in a statement.





Furthermore, the company's total domestic sales including those to other OEM rose during the month under review.





It edged higher by 11.8 per cent to 1,52,983 units from 1,36,849 units sold during the corresponding month of the previous year.





Similarly, exports increased. It rose by 11.9 per cent to 11,486 units from 10,261 units shipped out during February 2020.