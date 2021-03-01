PM Calls For Efforts In Farming From 'Sowing To Earning'

New Delhi :

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday gave a call to make concerted efforts in the farming sector in the country to find a comprehensive technological solution from "irrigation to sowing, till harvesting and earning".





The Prime Minister also stressed on the need for more private sector contribution towards Research and Development in the agriculture sector, saying "increased private sector participation will boost the confidence of the farmer".





"Now we have to give such options to farmers in which they are not limited to growing wheat and rice. We can try from organic food to salad-related vegetables. There are several crops," Modi said during a webinar on effective implementation of Budget provisions regarding agriculture and farmers' welfare through video conference.





Modi said it's time "to make concerted efforts in the farming of the country, to find a comprehensive technological solution from irrigation to sowing, till harvesting and earning".





The Prime Minister also stressed on the need to promote startups associated with the agriculture sector and connect the youth to involve the farm sector in achieving 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' (self-reliant) goal.





For the self-reliant India campaign, the Prime Minister said emphasis is being laid on creating clusters for fruits and vegetables processing in districts across the country.





Under the Prime Minister Micro Food Processing Enterprises Upgradation Scheme, millions of Micro Food Processing Units are being helped.





He stressed on the need for using modern technology to help the small farmers with cheap and effective options for hourly rental of tractors, straw machines or other farm machinery.





Modi stressed on the need for extending the facility of the Soil Health Card in the country, saying "increased awareness of the farmers about their soil's health would improve the production of the crop".





Emphasising the need to tap the market for SeaWeed and Beeswax, Modi said Seaweed Farming and Beeswax would generate an additional revenue stream for our fishermen and bee farmers.