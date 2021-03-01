Will export H’ness CB350 globally: HMSI

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) is exploring the possibility of exporting its mid-sized premium bike H’ness CB350 to various markets across the globe even as it works to cater to the robust demand for the model in the domestic market, a senior company official said.

New Delhi : The company rolls out the bike with over 90 per cent localisation from its Manesar (Haryana) based manufacturing facility. HMSI had introduced the bike in October 2020 and has already crossed 10,000 sales mark in February this year in the domestic market. “Since this model is already meeting the European regulations, there are many countries where this model could be exported. So we are in discussion with our headquarters. Already the model is three months old in the domestic market and there is interest from other Honda companies,” HMSI Director Yadvinder Singh said.