Khadi’s national e-market site records in Rs 1.12 cr turnover

New Delhi :

Launched on July 7, 2020, Khadi e-portal has delivered more than one lakh articles and commodities to over 10,000 customers out of the 65,000 people who visited the portal to date.





Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari lauded Khadi’s successful e-commerce venture and said that this has provided a wide marketing platform for various Khadi and village industry products to a larger population. KVIC Chairman Vinai Kumar Saxena said, “All expenses incurred on operating Khadi e-portal are borne by KVIC, while in case of other e-commerce sites, product cataloguing, packaging and dispatching are the responsibility of the respective sellers. KVIC has a policy that the Khadi institutions and PMEGP units are exempted from any such financial and logistical burden.”