Ayurveda beauty products laced with natural fragrance launched

New Delhi :

According to the AIMIL Pharma, which has received the ToT, herbal beauty products, like ayurveda drugs, are also are gaining popularity over synthetic products due to lesser side-effects.





The beauty-care market in the country is booming where demand for herbal beauty products has increased, a shift from synthetic-based cosmetic items in view of their ill-health effects on skin, AIMIL director Sanchit Sharma said in a statement.





The FFDC has been set up by the Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises in Kannauj, Uttar Pradesh, and is accredited by the National Accreditation Board for Testing and Calibration Laboratories.





It prepared the natural face serum and fragrance, and recently transferred the technology to the herbal pharma manufacturer, which has now launched a range of quality beauty products under the brand ''Ayouthveda'' in the market, it said.





The AIMIL director stressed that products under the brand were based on "time-tested" ayurvedic formulations which he said were safe for skin, hair and other body parts.





"One of the ingredients in these is extracts of fragrance from various herbs and flowers developed by the Kannauj-based Centre," he said. "Hence, these not only enhance your beauty but also rejuvenate skin and help it protect from various infections and pollution."





Sharma said the products had been adequately tested by dermatologists to ensure that they were chemical-free and not harsh on skin.





"Moreover, we provide detailed labelling on our products for buyer's awareness," he added.