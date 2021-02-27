TTD approves Rs 2,938-crore budget for 2021-22

Tirupathi :





The revenue from the interest on deposits in nationalised and private banks was estimated to be about Rs 533 crore, he said. The laddu prasadam sale was expected fetch about Rs 375 crore, he said. The sale of tickets for various forms of worship tickets, including daily and weekly rituals in the temple, special entry tickets of VIPs and the online tickets priced at Rs 300 could get Rs 280 crore, he said.





The revenue from the TTD accommodations and marriage halls allotted to devotees was estimated to be around Rs 93 crore, he said. The earnings from the auction on human hair to be offered by devotees as a fulfilment of their vows were likely to be Rs 131 crore, he said. About Rs 1,308 crore was expected to be paid on human resources rendering services in TTD, he said.

The budget proposals foresee a total revenue of about Rs 2,938 crore, a top functionary of the TTD said. After a board meeting on the hills, TTD Board chairman YV Subba Reddy told reporters that of the total expected revenue, the cash offerings to be made by devotees were likely to be around Rs 1,131 crore during the fiscal.