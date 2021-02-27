KVIC's e-market portal achieves Rs 1.12 cr turnover in 8 months

New Delhi :





MSME Minister Nitin Gadkari has lauded Khadi's successful e-commerce venture saying this provided a wide marketing platform for various khadi and village industry products to a larger population. He said e-marketing of Khadi is proving to be a game-changer. Gadkari also said the effort should be to reach a turnover of Rs 200 crore per year. KVIC Chairman Vinai Kumar Saxena said all expenses incurred on operating Khadi e-portal are borne by KVIC.





"While in case of other e-commerce sites, product cataloguing, packaging and dispatch are the responsibility of the respective sellers; KVIC has a policy that the Khadi institutions and PMEGP units are exempted from any such financial and logistical burden," Saxena said. He added that this saves them a lot of money and, therefore, Khadi''s e-portal is a unique platform for lakhs of Khadi artisans.

"Launched on 7 July 2020, Khadi e-portal has delivered orders to over 10,000 customers out of the 65,000 people who visited the e-portal till date. KVIC has also delivered more than 1 lakh articles/commodities to these customers," an official statement said. During this period, the average online purchase has been recorded at Rs 11,000 per customer.