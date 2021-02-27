Hatsun begins production at its new plant in Solapur

Chennai :

The plant is the 19th manufacturing location for HAP that has a network of plants in four states of Tamil Nadu, AP, Telangana and Karnataka. The fully automated dairy plant, one of the technologically superior plants in the country is set up in 72 acres land at a cost of 130 Crores in Solapur district in Maharashtra. The plant follows latest design philosophy and has specialized imported equipments from Germany to process 6 lakh litres milk per day (LLPD). The emphasis of the design is on employee safety, product hygiene and making products of finest quality. HAP has also set up a water pond inside the factory premises for harvesting rain water to the tune of 1.25 crore litres. This is a first in the region and the water saved can be fully treated and utilized for multiple purposes.





Hatsun Agro Products Ltd will manufacture Milk, Curd, Butter Milk, Chaas, Lassi, yoghurt and Shrikhand at the new plant. HAP will market them under prestigious household brand names – ‘Arokya’ and ‘Hatsun’. The total milk processing capacity of HAP now stands at 52.50 LLPD across all its manufacturing locations in 5 states.





HAP intends to manufacture a variety of products at this Solapur facility and will provide over 3,000 direct and indirect employment oppurtunities in the state. Additionally, the setting up of this plant will help onboard dairy farmers to the mainstream network and will boost income of over 75000 to 90000 dairy farmers in Maharashtra. HAP aims to provide greater support to farmers with access to the best technology, farm inputs, animal husbandry services, specialized cattle feed and direct credit to their bank accounts for their milk supply.





HAP has a robust logistics network for the supply of dairy products pan-India. This plant provides logistic and strategic advantages to reach the doorstep of the customers in a quick time. With the commencement of production at the facility, HAP further intends to expand its retail network through the launch of more ‘HAP Daily’ outlets in various towns of Maharashtra & Goa.





Speaking on the same, RG Chandramogan, Chairman, Hatsun Agro Product Ltd, “HAP is glad to commence production in the state of Maharashtra. Maharashtra is a versatile state that offers excellent growth opportunities for the dairy industry and HAP envisages the plant to strengthen its foothold and provide a gateway of further growth in the western region. HAP’s strength is superior quality dairy products that are trusted by millions of Indian households. We see robust demand for dairy products and we are glad to bring our quality dairy products to lakhs of households in Maharashtra. HAP stays ahead of the curve in terms of automation, quality & hygiene standards and always sets new benchmark for dairy products”.