Cognizant commits USD250 million to global corporate social responsibility

Cognizant (Nasdaq: CTSH) on Friday announced a new five-year $250 million effort to advance economic mobility, educational opportunity, diversity and inclusion, and health and well-being in communities around the world.

New Delhi : Building on its long-standing investment in corporate social responsibility, Cognizant, with its extensive global presence, will work to create stronger, healthier, and more inclusive communities as they emerge from the COVID-19 pandemic. “As a global company, we care deeply about unlocking human potential,” said Brian Humphries, CEO, Cognizant. “We are determined to live our purpose of improving everyday life and apply our technology and business expertise to help tackle global problems. This $250 million initiative aims to create conditions for people to thrive by expanding access to education, healthcare, and technology, and by advancing diversity and inclusion in communities around the world.” This $250 million initiative will leverage new philanthropic capital, volunteer programs, in-kind contributions, and business expertise to provide equitable educational opportunities to equip students, learners, and workers with 21st-century skills needed to succeed in the digital economy; advance economic mobility, working toward a future where all communities have the resources, opportunities, and infrastructure needed to thrive; and to improve the health and well-being of individuals and families to ensure communities are healthy and can achieve their fullest potential.