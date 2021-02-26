Markets remain open as 'Bharat Vyapar Bandh' fails to impact Delhi

New Delhi :

Speaking to IANS, Rajesh Mishra, owner of RR Paints (located in east Delhi) and the Secretary of Madhu Vihar Traders Association, said, "If the businesses are closed then it affects both the government as well as the shopowners."





The Madhu Vihar Traders Association had decided that the markets won't be closed and talks with the Central government would open, he added.





Speaking to IANS, Gautam Sabhrawal who owns a grocery shop 'Sai Home Needs' in south Delhi's Sharma Colony area said, "We have opened our shop and customers are coming as usual", adding that we only got to know about the 'Bharat Vyapar Bandh' on Friday morning.





Kapil, owner of Gopal Store located in north Delhi's Rohini area, told IANS: "I opened my store on Friday morning and everything is as usual."





Another trader, who owns a general store in west Delhi's Uttam Nagar area, requesting anonymity said everything is open and it is business as usual.





The Confederation of All India Traders had announced that all markets across the country will remain closed on February 26.