Brazil signs vaccine deal with India’s Bharat Biotech

Sao Paulo :

The administration of President Jair Bolsonaro said the first 8 million Covaxin shots, which will be made by Brazilian company Precisa Medicamentos, will arrive in March. A second batch of another 8 million doses is expected for April and in May, another 4 million doses will be available.





So far Brazil has vaccinated less than 4 per cent of its population of 210 million people, with some cities stopping immunization campaigns last week due to shortages.





Neither Precisa nor Bharat confirmed the deal or the delivery dates.