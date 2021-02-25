NSDC collaborates with SahiPay for digital financial literacy

National Skill Development Corporation on Wednesday announced its collaboration with SahiPay -- an Android based integrated platform developed by Manipal Business solutions.

New Delhi : With a vision to promote nano-entrepreneurship amongst youth in the financial services sector, National Skill Development Corporation on Wednesday announced its collaboration with SahiPay -- an Android based integrated platform developed by Manipal Business solutions (MBS) to promote digital enablement and financial inclusion in the country. The partnership aims to facilitate skilling of youth in digital financial services and provide them with an opportunity to explore self-employment for sustainable livelihood. Candidates will be provided access to free digital skilling on ‘Online Entrepreneurship Program’ through NSDC’s eSkill India portal, co-curated by experts from the field of financial inclusion and skilling from both the organisations. eSkill India’s knowledge partnership with MBS’ SahiPay platform will facilitate digital skilling of youth.