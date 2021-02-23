20pc of Indian firms to adopt connected cloud strategies by 2023

Bangalore :

By 2024, over 50 per cent of enterprises will replace outdated operational models with cloud-centric models that facilitate rather than inhibit organisational collaboration, resulting in better business outcomes.





“The new normal will witness some of the temporary shifts become permanent like hybrid workforce, customer interactions, among others,” said Rishu Sharma, Principal Analyst, Cloud and AI, IDC India. “As businesses prioritise resiliency, agility, and efficiency, they will adopt cloud-native architectures, that allow them to cater to the customer and end-user demands swiftly”.





Early adopters of cloud and digital technologies have witnessed the least impact on their business operations during the pandemic.Through 2023, all enterprises struggle with app modernisation and data integration across Cloud silos. To gain business agility, enterprises will commit to modernizing over half of their existing applications by 2025, through use of platform for digital transformation.