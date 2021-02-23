Kinara Capital secures USD 10 mn via IndusInd Bank

Bangalore :

This is part of a debt and equity round of Rs 100 crore, with equity contribution coming from the Bengaluru-based Kinara’s existing investors Gaja Capital, GAWA Capital, Michael & Susan Dell Foundation and Patamar Capital, the fintech non-banking financial firm said. “This investment will be utilised towards the expansion of MSME financial inclusion across manufacturing, trading, and services sectors in India,” it said.