Motor majors may form cream of 45 investments cleared from China

Bangalore :

The proposals have been held up since last year after India tightened controls on Chinese investment in the country in retaliation against alleged Chinese troop incursions in the western Himalayan region. China blamed Indian troops for the standoff.





About 150 investment proposals from China worth more than $2 billion were stuck in the pipeline. Companies from Japan and the US routing investment through Hong Kong were also caught in the cross-fire as an inter-ministerial panel led by the interior ministry increased scrutiny of such proposals.





A federal Home (Interior) Ministry spokesman did not respond to a request for comment on the proposals to be cleared.





Two government sources who have seen the list said most of the 45 proposals set for early approvals are in the manufacturing sector.