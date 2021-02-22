TERI, POSOCO sign MoU to encourage research in power sector

New Delhi :

The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between them was signed in its office here, The Energy and Resources Institute (TERI) said in a statement.





According to the statement, ''The two have agreed to work together to strengthen research-industry interaction for knowledge sharing and capacity building through collaboration, and to encourage research on issues related to the Indian power sector.'' Joint endeavours under the MoU pertain to further developing power system simulation models, integrated resource planning, including demand and supply, on a short-term, medium-term and long-term perspective.





Preparation of joint reports and capacity building of state utilities is also part of the MoU.





K V S Baba, Chairman and Managing Director, POSOCO Ltd, said ''With its rich experience in the power sector, TERI, together with POSOCO, can produce extensive research reports backed with evidence to gain confidence in robust power systems operation." On the development, Ajay Mathur, Director General, TERI, said "An increasing amount of renewable energy penetration is causing system instability and we need to look at interventions with the dynamic nature of the load. TERI, together with POSOCO, will further enhance the modelling capability backed with rich data-sets which can address the challenges of the power sector." New Delhi-headquartered TERI is an independent, multi-dimensional organisation, with capabilities in research, policy, consultancy and implementation.





It has pioneered conversations and action in the energy, environment, climate change, and sustainability space for over four decades.