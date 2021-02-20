CSC launches Rural e-Mobility Programme to promote use of electric vehicles

New Delhi :

"We are focusing on rural areas for which we have launched Rural e-Mobility Programme at our 100 CSC centres that will be providing e-scooters and e-rickshaws to people. The company has tied up with various e-vehicles manufacturers and also financial institutions for offering attractive loans to people in rural areas. We are also setting up charging infrastructure at our CSCs for convenience of our customers," said CSC Managing Director Dinesh Tyagi.





CSC is a Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) under the Ministry of Electronics and IT.





"Our programme will not only add environmental benefits but also create new models of inclusive development in terms of connectivity in remote corners of our country. We will organize roadshows and bike rallies across India to promote our Rural e-Mobility Programme," said Tyagi.





One such mega roadshow was organized in New Delhi on Friday.