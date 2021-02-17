CBDT refunds over Rs 1.93 lakh cr to 1.90 cr taxpayers since April

New Delhi :

"CBDT issues refunds of over Rs 1,93,455 crore to more than 1.90 crore taxpayers taxpayers between 1st April, 2020 to 15th February, 2021. Income tax refunds of Rs 68,515 crore have been issued in 1,88,02,365 cases and corporate tax refunds of Rs 1,24,939 crore have been issued in 2,16,064 cases," a tweet by the I-T department said.





The I-T department has smoothened its tax processing systems that has resulted quick assessments and timely generation of refunds. In wake of the Covid pandemic, the department is going the extra mile to complete the procedures so that refunds can be generated quickly and help in ensuring liquidity position of taxpayers.