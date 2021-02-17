Chinese investor in Koo’s parent firm in exit mode

Chennai :

Koo, which caught public attention after the Centre’s tussle with Twitter over the removal of inflammatory contents, has crossed over 3 million downloads with about a million active users.





Koo’s investors include Accel Partners, 3one4 Capital, Blume Ventures, and Kalaari Capital. Additionally, global venture capital firm, Shunwei, is also an investor in Bombinate Technologies, the parent of Koo.





Shunwei Capital, which is led by a partnership team that includes people of Chinese origin, had invested in the earlier product of Bombinate, an app called Vokal. Since Bombinate has pivoted its primary business and focused on Koo, Shunwei has committed to exiting the company, he said.