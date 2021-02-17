Ampere Electric to invest Rs 700 cr in Ranipet plant

Chennai :

At over 1.4 million sq ft, the proposed plant, when ready will be one of the largest e-mobility manufacturing plants in the country. Ampere Electric’s Ranipet plant will start manufacturing 100,000 units in its first year of operation, and it has the potential to scale to 1 mn units per annum.





This will be operational by 2021, providing employment opportunities to the local population. To be built on the principles of Industry 4.0, the Ranipet Plant will have advanced automation process for superior manufacturing capabilities.





EV TAKE-OFF





*Proposed Ranipet facility has potential capacity up to 1 million units per annum





*Greaves already invested Rs 250 cr in acquisition of Ampere and ELE e3W and their scale up since January 2019





*This facility is likely to be operational by 2021