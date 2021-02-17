AGP to develop city gas distribution infra in TN

Chennai :

The new, CGD infrastructure is being developed under AG&P’s CGD brand in India - AG&P Pratham. CM Edappadi K Palaniswami unveiled AG&P’s PNG project in Rameshwaram and dedicated the State’s recently- launched first city gate station and CNG Mother Station launched by AG&P in Ramanathapuram district.





AG&P will invest Rs 2,700 cr over the next eight years to build CGD networks in districts of Kanchipuram, Chengalpattu, Vellore, Ranipet, Thirupathur and Ramanathapuram.





TN is committed to provide support to enable development of the much-awaited CGD infrastructure, that will deliver uninterrupted supply of PNG to households, commercial and industrial customers, and Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) depots and stations for 24/7 access to CNG for vehicles.