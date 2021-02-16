Tech sector up 2.3 pc, adds 1.38 lakh jobs in FY21

Despite the impact of COVID-19, the Indian technology sector rallied round to grow at 2.3 pc year on year in the financial year 2020-21 on the back of rapid acceleration in digital transformation and tech adoption, said a Nasscom report.

Bangalore : The industry is expected to add over 138,000 net new hires in FY2020-21, taking total employee base to 4.47 million, according to the IT industry body’s Strategic Review 2021 titled, ‘New World: The Future is Virtual.’ Indian tech contributed near 8 pc relative share to the national gross domestic product, with 52 pc relative share in services exports, and 50 pc share in total foreign direct investment (FDI) based on FDI inflows for the period April to Sept 2020. Investing in digital continues to rise as an imperative for the industry, with firms building capabilities and aligning business models to digital practices up to 28 pc-30 pc of the industry revenues was recorded for digital.