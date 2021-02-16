KreditBee secures US 75 mn via big investors

FinTech lending startup KreditBee has concluded its Series C equity round worth $75 mn (about Rs 545 cr) from Premji Invest, Mirae Asset Naver Asia Growth Fund, Alpine Capital and Arkam Ventures consisting of both primary and secondary investment.
Bangalore:
With the current round of fund raise, the Bengaluru-based firm wants to drive credit uptake in the economy especially for the unserved and underserved segment of the population.
“With a larger portfolio of loan products, our aim is to provide credit to over 180 mn New-to-Credit customers who were not provided formal credit earlier,” Madhusudan E, Co-Founder & CEO of KreditBee, said in a statement.
Conversations