NIIT's up to Rs 237-cr buyback plan gets shareholders nod, record date set as Feb 24

New Delhi :

The company also announced that February 24 has been set as the record date for the buyback scheme.





''The shareholders of the company have approved the said buyback on February 10, 2021 through postal ballot by way of remote e-voting...the company has fixed Wednesday, February 24, 2021, as the record date for the purpose of determining the entitlement and the name of the equity shareholders who shall be eligible to participate in the said Buyback,'' a regulatory filing said.





On December 24, 2020, NIIT Ltd's Board of Directors had approved a proposal for buyback of up to 9,875,000 equity shares for an aggregate amount not exceeding Rs 237 crore. The buyback price has been fixed at Rs 240 apiece.





The postal ballot saw 100 per cent votes proposal by promoters and public institutions, and 99.95 per cent votes by public non-institution being cast in favour of the proposal, the filing said.