Honda's cumulative 2 wheeler sales cross 1.5 crore units' mark in southern region

Bangalore :

The southern region comprises Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Kerala, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Puducherry and Union Territory of Andaman.It took Honda 15 years to gain the trust of its first 75 lakh customers (2001-2016) in the region, HMSI noted in a statement.





The latest 75 lakh customers have joined the Honda family in just five years, it said.





Director Sales & Marketing, HMSI, Yadvinder Singh Guleria said: "Today, the South region continues to lead the two-wheeler demand momentum for us".