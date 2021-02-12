Fri, Feb 12, 2021

Honda's cumulative 2 wheeler sales cross 1.5 crore units' mark in southern region

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India Pvt Ltd (HMSI) announced on Friday its cumulative two-wheeler sales in the southern regionhas nowcrossedthe 1.5 crore units mark since inception in 2001.

Bangalore:
The southern region comprises Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Kerala, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Puducherry and Union Territory of Andaman.It took Honda 15 years to gain the trust of its first 75 lakh customers (2001-2016) in the region, HMSI noted in a statement.

The latest 75 lakh customers have joined the Honda family in just five years, it said.

Director  Sales & Marketing, HMSI, Yadvinder Singh Guleria said: "Today, the South region continues to lead the two-wheeler demand momentum for us".

