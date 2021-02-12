OTO Capital enters city with over 30 dealers

Chennai :

Announcing their entry into the Chennai market, OTO has partnered with over 30 dealers across the city. OTO will be providing their services both through an online and offline model. The company aims to lease more than 3000 two-wheelers and partner with more than 75 dealers by the end of 2021. OTO will be launching home test rides and home delivery will be made available in Chennai from March 2021. The firm will also expand into Madurai and Coimbatore soon, a release said.