Hiring Overseas: TCS to recruit 1,500 tech staff in UK

New Delhi :

The announcement followed Monday’s meeting in Mumbai between visiting UK Trade Secretary Liz Truss and TCS CEO Rajesh Gopinathan.





During the meeting, the two sides discussed TCS’ commitment to continue investing in the UK economy, innovation, technology sector, and in developing workforce skills.





The latest announcement builds on TCS’ 45-year history in the UK.





“By partnering with some of the UK’s largest corporations, TCS has been an integral part of the UK economy’s initiatives to remain globally competitive,” TCS said.





The Mumbai-based TCS has grown its business in the UK almost four-fold over the last decade entirely organically, making it one of the largest providers of IT and IT-enabled services in the nation. TCS is one of the UK’s largest recruiters of IT talent. TCS’ workforce in the UK has 54 nationalities represented, and women account for 28 pc of the workforce, much higher than the 17 per cent average in the IT sector.





The firm’s revenue from the UK market was about GBP 2.7 billion at the end of FY20.