Sales of passenger vehicle plunges 4 pc in Jan as semiconductor shortage impacts vertical: FADA

Automobile dealers’ body FADA on Tuesday said passenger vehicle (PV) retail sales in January witnessed a year-on-year decline of 4.46 per cent to 2,81,666 units, as semiconductor shortage impacted the segment.

New Delhi : As per the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA), which collected vehicle registration data from 1,273 out of the 1,480 regional transport offices, PV sales stood at 2,94,817 units in January 2020.



Two-wheeler sales declined 8.78 per cent to 11,63,322 units last month, as compared to 12,75,308 units in January 2020.



Commercial vehicle sales also slipped 24.99 per cent to 55,835 units, as against 74,439 units a year ago.



Three-wheeler sales fell 51.31 per cent to 31,059 units last month, from 63,785 units in the year-ago period. Tractor sales, however, grew by 11.14 pc to 60,754 units last month, against 54,662 units in the same month the previous year.

