Triumph Drives In Tiger 850 Sport In India Priced At Rs 11.95 Lakh

New Delhi :

British premium motorcycle maker Triumph Motorcycles on Tuesday said it has launched Tiger 850 Sport in India priced at Rs 11.95 lakh (ex-showroom).





The 888-cc bike is the latest addition to the company's premium adventure motorcycle line-up, taking the overall number to four.





It already sells Tiger 900 Rally Pro, Rally and GT in the country.





The Tiger 850 Sport is aimed towards urban adventure enthusiasts, apt for daily commuting, long rides as well as for weekend adventure runs, the company said.





"Triumph Motorcycles have been dominating the premium adventure segment in the country since the first Tiger made its way to the Indian shores and now with the launch of the new Tiger 850 sport, we extend the Tiger portfolio to four purposefully different motorcycles, at the same time strengthening our commitment to catering to premium adventure motorcyclists in the country," Triumph Motorcycles India Business Head Shoeb Farooq said while launching the bike.





While the Tiger 850 sport is more road focussed, its adventure bearing capability is at par with its 900 siblings and the company expects it will open the gates for more potential adventure customers to be part of the Triumph family, he added.





Triumph has opened the bookings for the Tiger 850 Sport.