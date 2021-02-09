Ramco Systems net profit at Rs 17.89 cr in Q3

Chennai :





It had six ‘Million-Dollar-Plus’ deals signed, with average deal size moving beyond $1 mn. Quarterly revenue stood at $23.34m, 8% growth over Q2 while its EBITDA showed a growth of 32% in Q3.





PR Venketrama Raja, Chairman, Ramco Systems, said, “The pandemic has stepped up the need for organisations to go digital to survive and grow. It has helped speed up the transformation agenda for businesses, globally. We see this as an opportunity for organisations to relook at their existing processes.”

The net profit after tax for the quarter, amounted to $2.44m (Rs 17.89 cr), as against net profit of $0.82m (Rs 5.78cr) in the same period, previous year. Its quarterly order bookings stood at $38.40m, 45% growth over Q2.