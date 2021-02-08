Mon, Feb 08, 2021

AstraZeneca Pharma India Q3 net profit declines 21 pc at Rs 21 cr

Published: Feb 08,202108:04 PM by PTI

Drug firm AstraZeneca Pharma India on Monday reported a 21 per cent decline in net profit at Rs 21.05 crore for the quarter ended in December.

File Photo
New Delhi:
The company had posted a net profit of Rs 26.70 crore for the corresponding period of the previous fiscal, AstraZeneca Pharma India said in a BSE filing. 

Revenue from operations of the company stood at Rs 200.25 crore for the quarter under consideration. It was Rs 223.86 crore for the same period a year ago, it added. 

Shares of AstraZeneca Pharma India closed at Rs 3,899.40 per scrip on BSE, up 0.11 percent from its previous close.

