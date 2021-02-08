Maersk appoints Vikash Agarwal as new MD for South Asia

Mumbai :

Agarwal, who moves to Maersk from CEVA Logistics, will join the company on March 1 and work closely with Steve Felder who will step down at the end of March to explore new opportunities within AP Moller – Maersk, it said.





He will take full charge of the business for the company in South Asia, covering India, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Nepal and Maldives, from April 1, the release said.





“I am delighted to welcome Vikash to Maersk West and Central Asia. His experience will be of great benefit to our regional leadership team.





“We see notable opportunities for growth in South Asia and having such an experienced executive with a strong track record will be invaluable in delivering on our ambitions in the area”, said Richard Morgan, Managing Director, for West & Central Asia at Maersk.





Agarwal has had a track record of leading country-level operations with wide-ranging regional roles in the logistics industry, said the release, adding his recent employment was with CEVA Logistics - Indian subcontinent as their Managing Director since 2014.





"Maersk is driving transformation in the logistics sector and it is an absolute pleasure to have gotten the opportunity to participate in this journey. I look forward to working with the dynamic team in Maersk South Asia and contributing to the team's success," said Agarwal.





In a career spanning over two decades, he has held responsibilities for managing finance, business advisory, procurement, and general management, leading large teams in the Asia Pacific region, Middle East and Africa, including holding operational responsibility for the Indian subcontinent and Malaysia, the company said in the release.