JK Cement shares gain nearly 4 pc after Q3 earnings

New Delhi :

The stock jumped 5.67 per cent to Rs 2,364 during the day on BSE. It later closed at Rs 2,321.95, a gain of 3.80 per cent.





The stock settled 3.26 per cent lower at Rs 2,311 on NSE.





On Saturday, JK Cement Ltd had reported an increase of 74.82 per cent in its consolidated net profit to Rs 217.28 crore in the 2020 December quarter.





It had registered a profit of Rs 124.29 crore in the year-ago period.





The company's revenue from operations in the latest December quarter climbed around 25 per cent to Rs 1,832.71 crore as compared to the same period a year ago.