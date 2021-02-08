ICICI Pru AMC names Anand Shah as head of PMS, AIF Investments

New Delhi :

Shah, who has more than two decades of experience in the asset management industry, was the chief executive officer of NJ Asset Management, ICICI Prudential AMC said in a statement.





Prior to this stint, he was Deputy CEO and head of investments at BNP Paribas Asset Management Company.





"With Anand's presence, we expect to strengthen our PMS and AIF Investment management capabilities and continue on our journey of delivering good investment experience to our clients," Nimesh Shah, MD and CEO of ICICI Prudential AMC said.





Anand Shah said he is confident of contributing to the existing strong PMS Investment management capabilities and robust processes and add value to investors and partners.