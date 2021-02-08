Emami scouting for acquisitions to strengthen footprint: Director

New Delhi :

The company, which is seeking to enhance the contribution of sales from e-commerce channel to 6-7 per cent in the next one to two years from the current 2.5-3 per cent of total sales, is scouting for opportunities to invest or buy majority stakes in digital first brands and companies.





“Of course. To grow inorganically has been one of the strategies for Emami since the last decade or more,” Emami Director Harsha Vardhan Agarwal said when asked if the company is seeking to tap acquisition opportunities arising out of the COVID-19 pandemic.





Citing the examples of Emami’s acquisitions of Zandu and Kesh King, he said, “We are also looking for good acquisition opportunities both in India as well as international markets, where we see good strategic fit and where we see the right value.”





On takeovers, Agarwal said, “Always, there is something on the table, honestly,” but at preliminary stage only.