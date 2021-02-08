Mon, Feb 08, 2021

FPIs remain net buyers at Rs 12,266 cr

Published: Feb 08,202112:30 AM

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) remained net buyers to the tune of Rs 12,266 crore in the Indian market in the first five trading sessions of February, as positive sentiment post-Union Budget 2021 sparked a rally in investment.

New Delhi:
As per FPI statistics available with depositories, overseas investors pumped in a net Rs 10,793 crore into equities and Rs 1,473 crore in the debt segment between February 1-5. During the period under review, the total net investment stood at Rs 12,266 crore. In the previous month, FPIs invested a net sum of Rs 14,649 crore in Indian markets.

Rusmik Oza, Exec VP and Head (Fundamental Research), Kotak Securities, said “The outcome of the Budget has sparked a rally and led to FPI inflows. The sharp jump in capital expenditure and glide path of keeping fiscal deficit at elevated levels till 2025-26 will lead to a strong economic revival and higher earnings growth in future.”

